We have a Lucky 15 for the latest ITV Racing action as the Racing League heads to Newcastle.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

GALIAC – 6.45 Newcastle

He’s right at the top of his game at the moment and GALIAC can claim a deserved win. The son of Kodiac ran a cracker upped to this trip of a mile at Doncaster last time, chasing home System and is able to race from the same mark of 88. Fully effective on this surface he looks sure to go well.

HONKY TONK MAN – 7.15 Newcastle

Things didn’t pan out for him behind Buckshaw Village in the latest round at Lingfield and HONKY TONK MAN can gain some compensation on Thursday. In a race where nothing got into it from the off-the-pace, Saffie Osborne’s mount fared much the best of those ridden with restraint and finished to great effect in third. Given a cleaner shot at this he must be of interest from only a one pound higher mark. MINNESOTA LAD – 7.45 Newcastle

He made it third time lucky at Beverley last time, finishing powerfully to beat Turbo Tiger by a length-and-three-quarters and MINNESOTA LAD looks a likely sort switching to handicaps. Richard Fahey’s charge does so from a mark of 82 which looks perfectly fair, especially as the step up to six furlongs should bring about more improvement.

CUBAN BREEZE – 8.45 Newcastle