We have a Lucky 15 for the latest ITV Racing action at York on Thursday afternoon.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

Thursday DARE TO HOPE – 2.25 York

He ran into a handicap snip when chasing home Catch The Paddy in a nursery here last month and this race looks set to suit DARE TO HOPE. A strongly-run six furlongs will be ideal for Richard Fahey’s charge, he has a handy draw and will be finishing well. Hopefully he can get there in time.

VOODOO QUEEN – 4.10 York

It’s a deep renewal of the Galtres full of unexposed and progressive fillies but the vote goes to VOODOO QUEEN. A beautifully-bred daughter of Frankel she won a warm maiden in the spring and after a break came back to win a handicap at Newmarket, readily, from a mark of 87. Patently more is needed here but she’s full of potential and the step up to a mile-and-a-half is a significant plus. INDIAN DREAM – 4.45 York

He ran a cracker at Haydock last time, cut down late having quickened clear at the furlong pole and from the same mark INDIAN DREAM makes plenty of appeal. Michael Bell’s charge was strong in the market that day and travelled like a well handicapped horse. He’s on the same mark on Thursday and played later by David Egan, has to be a player.

MOBADRA – 5.20 York