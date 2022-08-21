We have a Lucky 15 for the latest ITV Racing action at Sandown on Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY LORD RIDDIFORD – 4.12 Sandown

He was on target at the Qatar Goodwood Festival for the second year running and from only three pounds higher LORD RIDDIFORD can follow up. He’s already proved he’s capable of going well from this rating and he’s well drawn to track what should be a good pace. John Quinn’s charge is likely to be very competitive. SCHMILSSON – 5.12 Sandown

He ran better than his finishing position suggests in a good race a Sandown last time and SCHMILSSON can go well at a big price. Andrew Balding’s charge finished seventh behind Wild Crusade having been posted wide and his handicap mark is beginning to slide, down three pounds here. Callum Hutchinson takes the ride again and his partner drops in class on Sunday. IKHTIRAAQ – 6.12 Sandown

He’s improving in leaps and bounds at the moment and IKTHIRAAQ can complete a hat-trick by landing this. He made short work of two rivals at Pontefract last time, winning in the style of a horse heading to a higher grade and if in the same form will be hard to beat. AGGAGIO – 6.42 Sandown