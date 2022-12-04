We have a Lucky 15 for Sunday's action from Fairyhouse and Kelso including a fancy in the Dinmore Novices' Chase.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

CHAMP KIELY – 1.25 Fairyhouse

CHAMP KIELY showed fairly useful form when making a winning start in bumpers at Limerick in May last year and he has looked a most exciting prospect in a couple of starts over hurdles this season. He scored by 21 lengths on his debut in this sphere at Galway in July, beating a couple of next-time-out winners with ease, and he looked something out of the ordinary when following up in a Grade 3 at Tipperary in October. That form also received a boost when the runner-up himself won a Grade 3 next time and there should be plenty more to come from Champ Kiely now. Willie Mullins has an excellent record in this race and he looks the pick of his four runners.

BANBRIDGE – 1.55 Fairyhouse

BANBRIDGE was progressive over hurdles last season, a notable victory coming in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival, but he has quickly surpassed anything he did in that sphere over fences, looking a top prospect when winning a Grade 2 back at Cheltenham last month. He wasn’t fazed by the drop back to two miles, his jumping one of the main standouts in his performance, and he should have plenty more to offer. The return to this longer trip won’t be an issue and, though this looks a strong renewal of the Drinmore, he very much looks the one to beat.

FAITHFULFLYER – 2.40 Kelso

Sandy Thomson has his string in fine form and FAITHFULFLYER can provide the trainer with yet another winner. He was stronger in the betting than on his handicap debut when opening his account at Musselburgh last month, overcoming a late mistake at the final flight to win going away. Faithful Flyer has clearly started life in handicaps from a favourable mark and is expected to defy a 3 lb rise in the weights. MERLIN GIANT – 3.05 Fairyhouse