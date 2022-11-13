We have a Lucky 15 for Sunday's ITV action from Cheltenham where David Ord expects Jonjo O'Neill to be among the winners.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
He has race fitness on his side and the step up to three miles could bring about improvement in INDIGO BREEZE.
Gordon Elliott’s charge has shown useful form in three maiden chases to date and shapes as though he will relish this stamina test. He’s relatively low mileage and an interesting runner.
He had a good first season over fences and FANTASTIKAS is fancied to make a winning return.
The seven-year-old finished seventh in the Ultima here at the Festival and is two pounds lower in shallower waters. He has the scope to improve again this term and rates a bet.
He ran a cracker when beaten a short-head in last year’s Betfair Hurdle and I LIKE TO MOVE IT looks sure to go close here despite top weight.
He’s only four pounds higher, has a fantastic record fresh and his know-how in races of this nature is another significant advantage.
A high-class bumper performer, SPRINGWELL BAY made a sparkling start to his hurdling career at Carlisle and can take this step up in class in his stride.
Jonjo O’Neill’s charge led on the bridle two out and was just shaken up to pull three-and-a-quarter lengths clear of Iorens at the Cumbrian track and while this is a good race, he’s a most exciting prospect.
