We have a Lucky 15 for the latest ITV Racing action from Beverley and Goodwood.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

DUSKY LORD – 1.50 Goodwood

He never got into the race at York last week but DUSKY LORD had been progressing nicely up to that point and is worth another chance. Roger Varian’s charge is unexposed over six furlongs and showed he handles this track when second to Lord Riddiford at the Qatar Festival in July. He should have a big say here.

SAVVY VICTORY – 3.00 Goodwood

He went well on handicap debut at Doncaster last time and SAVVY VICTORY has to be of interest from the same mark. He finished second to the improving Protagonist at Town Moor, beaten a nose, having been competing in pattern races for much of the season. Sean Woods’ charge is clearly capable of going well, especially if the ground remains on the easy side. RUSSET GOLD – 3.15 Beverley

He was strong in the market – and on the course – when running away form his field at Pontefract last time and an opening mark of 87 looks fair for RUSSET GOLD. Roger Varian’s charge still looked a work in progress despite pulling four-and-three-quarter lengths clear of Talha on his first start at five furlongs. There’s more to come and Ben Curtis is again in the saddle.

DOUBLE OR BUBBLE – 3.35 Goodwood