Lucky 15 Tips for today: Saturday selections from Doncaster

By Sporting Life
11:44 · FRI August 26, 2022

We have a Lucky 15 for the latest ITV Racing action from Beverley and Goodwood.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

OUTRUN THE STORM – 1.30 Beverley

He’s a teak-tough handicapper right at the top of his game and OUTRUN THE STORM is fancied to land the opener at Beverley.

The four-year-old ran a cracker when touched off by Auditor at Newmarket last month, the winner that day going close in a better race at Newbury next time.

The selection is only a pound higher, has Oisin Orr in the saddle and will make a bold bid from the front.

KITSUNE POWER – 2.05 Beverley

This is a tight heat but KITSUNE POWER looks a solid bet after his fine run at Goodwood last time.

Roger Varian’s charge looked unlucky when chasing home Ajero, short of room at a crucial stage. It’s still rock solid form and while up four pounds, he’s on the upgrade and Kevin Stott looks a good booking.

RHOSCOLYN – 2.25 Goodwood

He’s been running well in deep handicaps of late and this looks a nice slot for RHOSCOLYN.

David O’Meara’s charge wasn’t beaten far when seventh in the Coral Golden Mile at the big July Festival here and again ran better than the finishing position suggests in the Clipper Logistics at York last time.

He’s down three pounds here, in calmer waters, has a good draw in two and is proven at the track. He should go well.

TIS MARVELLOUS – 2.40 Beverley

He won this last season and TIS MARVELLOUS looks ready to go close again.

His form figures this season read 60 but the latter was in the King’s Stand Stakes and his reappearance the Palace House.

This is his level, he showed last year the track plays to his strengths and Paul Hanagan rides again.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

