Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
RACING NEW - DELETE

Lucky 15 Tips for today: Saturday selections for York

By Sporting Life
17:18 · FRI August 19, 2022

We have a Lucky 15 for the latest ITV Racing action at York on Saturday afternoon.

SATURDAY

MIGHTY ULYSEES - 1.50 York

He was too good for Alflaila at Newmarket last time and the strong-travelling MIGHTY ULYSEES looks ready for this rise in class.

Clearly he’s in good hands and capable of further progress and he’s drawn to take a lead form Marie’s Diamond which will suit.

WILD CRUSADE - 2.25 York

Charlie Appleby has been farming the big three-year-old middle-distance handicaps this season and WILD CRUSADE can add the Sky Bet Melrose to his haul.

He beat subsequent Goodwood winner Warren Point at Ascot last time and while nine pounds higher, it’s significant his trainer is already planning for a future in pattern races.

EARL OF TYRONE - 3.35 York

He arrives here on a four-timer and EARL OF TYRONE looks to hold an outstanding chance in the Sky Bet Ebor.

Paddy Twomey’s charge is officially three pounds well in on Saturday, has a high cruising speed, will sit handy and stays well. He’s already a Listed race winner and has everything you’re looking for in a modern Ebor horse.

Sky Bet Ebor offer

REGIONAL - 4.10 York

He continues to shape as though he’s going to land a pot like this and REGIONAL is given another chance in this new race at the meeting.

Second at Doncaster last month, he thundered home when third in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood and is only three pounds higher. He’s drawn well in five and will go well given luck in running.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING