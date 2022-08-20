We have a Lucky 15 for the latest ITV Racing action at York on Saturday afternoon.

SATURDAY MIGHTY ULYSEES - 1.50 York

He was too good for Alflaila at Newmarket last time and the strong-travelling MIGHTY ULYSEES looks ready for this rise in class. Clearly he’s in good hands and capable of further progress and he’s drawn to take a lead form Marie’s Diamond which will suit. WILD CRUSADE - 2.25 York

Charlie Appleby has been farming the big three-year-old middle-distance handicaps this season and WILD CRUSADE can add the Sky Bet Melrose to his haul. He beat subsequent Goodwood winner Warren Point at Ascot last time and while nine pounds higher, it’s significant his trainer is already planning for a future in pattern races. EARL OF TYRONE - 3.35 York

He arrives here on a four-timer and EARL OF TYRONE looks to hold an outstanding chance in the Sky Bet Ebor. Paddy Twomey’s charge is officially three pounds well in on Saturday, has a high cruising speed, will sit handy and stays well. He’s already a Listed race winner and has everything you’re looking for in a modern Ebor horse.

REGIONAL - 4.10 York