We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's action from Chelmsford and Lingfield which is live on ITV.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
He was back to form when second at Chelmsford last time and from the same mark YIMOU should go well again.
It's been a long time between drinks but the improved performance behind La Roca Del Fuego came under Cieren Fallon who retains the ride here and the pair have a good draw to track what is forecast to be a very strong pace.
He's been given a real chance by the handicapper and NICK VEDDER can take advantage on Saturday.
The eight-year-old has been placed on his last two start at Kempton and Wolverhampton, conceding first run to Measured Moments before coming home strongly for third at Dunstall Park. He’s on the same mark here, David Probert is booked and he has a handy low draw.
She opened her account upped to a mile-and-a-half at Wolverhampton last time but SWEET FANTASY had previously run a cracker to finish second to Tahasun over this course-and-distance and arrives here in the form of her life.
Ralph Beckett's charge is up three pounds but will still be competitive and sits handy in her races which is the place to be with a weak pace forecast in this.
She produced a career-best to win a handicap off 95 here last time and MAKINMEDOIT has earned this rise in class.
Harry Eustace's charge was in control throughout the final furlong when beating Via Serendipity and while others are more established at this grade, she is right at the top of her game at the moment, gets weight from all and could be capable of better.
