We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV action at Ascot and Haydock with David Pipe expected to be among the winners.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

FINDTHETIME – 1.15 Haydock

L’Eeu Du Sud is a fascinating recruit for the Dan Skelton team and takes a chunk of the market in this but FINDTHETIME looks a big danger. Nicky Richards’ charge completed a hat-trick last term and returned with a good run when chasing home the favourite’s stablemate Rocky Man at Wetherby. The winner there is completely unexposed and the selection continues to improve and is a big danger to the market leader from a five pounds higher perch. BRINKLEY – 2.25 Haydock

He revels in the mud and goes well fresh so BRINKLEY looks a player in this ultra-competitive heat. David Pipe’s charge is now two pounds below his last winning hurdles mark at Exeter in February of last year which seems generous given his two starts over timber since have been in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham and a handicap at Chepstow last season that developed into a sprint. His record first time out for the Pond House team reads 11 and he’ll sit handy which is often the place to be here.

BOOTHILL – 3.15 Ascot

He gets 21 pounds from Edwardstone and the improving BOOTHILL looks the one to be on. There was plenty to like about his win at Newton Abbot last time, eased down close home to beat a subsequent winner in Datsalrightgino by three-quarters-of-a-length. He’s unexposed as a chaser and while this is much more competitive, he looked one to follow last time.

FONTAINE COLLONGES – 3.35 Haydock