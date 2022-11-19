We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV action at Ascot and Haydock with David Pipe expected to be among the winners.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
L’Eeu Du Sud is a fascinating recruit for the Dan Skelton team and takes a chunk of the market in this but FINDTHETIME looks a big danger.
Nicky Richards’ charge completed a hat-trick last term and returned with a good run when chasing home the favourite’s stablemate Rocky Man at Wetherby. The winner there is completely unexposed and the selection continues to improve and is a big danger to the market leader from a five pounds higher perch.
He revels in the mud and goes well fresh so BRINKLEY looks a player in this ultra-competitive heat.
David Pipe’s charge is now two pounds below his last winning hurdles mark at Exeter in February of last year which seems generous given his two starts over timber since have been in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham and a handicap at Chepstow last season that developed into a sprint.
His record first time out for the Pond House team reads 11 and he’ll sit handy which is often the place to be here.
He gets 21 pounds from Edwardstone and the improving BOOTHILL looks the one to be on.
There was plenty to like about his win at Newton Abbot last time, eased down close home to beat a subsequent winner in Datsalrightgino by three-quarters-of-a-length. He’s unexposed as a chaser and while this is much more competitive, he looked one to follow last time.
She improved with racing last season, signing off with a ten lengths demolition of Wouldubewell at Lingfield, and FONTAINE COLLONGES looks to be crying out for the stamina test the finale at Haydock will provide.
Testing ground is of no concern and there’s every chance she’ll improve for going up to three miles and a furlong. If she does even a ten pounds rise for Lingfield won’t prevent her from being competitive.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.