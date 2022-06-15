We pick out our Lucky 15 for day two of Royal Ascot with every race live on ITV.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

LADY TILBURY – 2.30 Royal Ascot

Love Reigns looks like going off favourite to give Wesley Ward a fourth Queen Mary winner since 2015. Her presence in stall five is a positive for the similarly low-drawn Lady Tilbury, who made it two from two on turf with a cosy victory over a fair type on quick ground at Tipperary last time. BAY BRIDGE – 3.40 Royal Ascot

Unbeaten in all five starts since going up to this trip, progressing rapidly through the handicap ranks to bag his most his impressive success yet in Sandown’s Group 3 Brigadier Gerard last month, thrashing a useful yardstick by five lengths. Looks ready to graduate to the top level here and possesses the tools to cope if this gets tactical.

DARK SHIFT – 5.00 Royal Ascot

Done in by the draw when only midfield in the Victoria Cup, but boasts an otherwise excellent record over Ascot’s straight course, winning three of his four other tracks starts, including over this trip. Returns to his favoured stamping ground 2lbs well-in under his penalty for a career-best success at Nottingham last time and major chance if a middle draw doesn’t prove a hindrance.

LITTLE BIG BEAR – 5.35 Royal Ascot