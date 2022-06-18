We pick out our Lucky 15 for day five of Royal Ascot with every race live on ITV.

SATURDAY A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places. ALFRED MUNNINGS – 2.30 Royal Ascot

Charlie Appleby and Aidan O’Brien have dominated this race in recent seasons and with the former without a representative this year, the way is paved for Ballydoyle runner ALFRED MUNNINGS. He looked a potential superstar when bolting up by four and a half lengths in a Leopardstown maiden first time out last month and he’s already proven at the seven-furlong trip. LAYFAYETTE – 3.40 Royal Ascot

Hurricane Lane will be a warm order here but he lacks a recent run and faces an interesting, progressive rival in LAYFAYETTE. He tends to be held up and delivered with a late burst of speed, suggesting this track could seriously play to his strengths, and it’s hard to know where the ceiling of his ability might be after winning Group Three and Group Two contests in Ireland on his last two starts.

HOME AFFAIRS – 4.20 Royal Ascot

A huge field for the Platinum Jubilee but Nature Strip proved just how far the top Australian sprinters are from the European crop at present with his King’s Stand win on Tuesday and compatriot HOME AFFAIRS can hammer the point home. He beat Nature Strip in the Black Caviar Lightning Stakes at Flemington in February and should be a very short-price favourite here if excused the subsequent below-par effort when last seen in March. He’s proven at the trip and will love the prevailing ground. FALLING SHADOW – 5.35 Royal Ascot