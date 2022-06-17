David Ord picks out our Lucky 15 for day four of Royal Ascot with every race live on ITV.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
He’s been a work in progress but having might light of an opening mark of 93 at Chelmsford, TRAWLERMAN is fancied to follow-up in these deeper waters.
John and Thady Gosden’s charge was having his first race since finishing sixth in the Sandown Classic trial of 2021, Alenqeur, Adayar et al, when beating U S S Michigan by half-a-length. He had a bit in hand, is only up five pounds, and remains completely unexposed.
Connections have had to be patient but INSPIRAL can reward that by making a winning reappearance in the Coronation Stakes.
Recent reports of her homework are encouraging, the Gosden team say she's now where she needs to be, and she was the best of these as a two-year-old.
it’s exciting to think she looked sure to be even better at three and with the form of her Fillies’ Mile franked with second and third home, Prosperous Voyage and Cachet, finishing second and first in the 1000 Guineas, it’s good to have her back.
She shaped well when second to the re-opposing Washraa on handicap debut at Nottingham and INVIGILATE is an interesting outsider in the Sandringham.
Sir Michael Stoute’s charge is a full-sister to Expert Eye and looks to be crying out for this test – a strongly run, big field, mile. She’s three pounds better off for a length beating with her Colwick Park conqueror and is capable of a big run at a decent price.
She makes her handicap debut from a mark of 98 and LADIES CHURCH looks a bet here for the Johnny Murtagh team.
A listed winner and Group Three placed at two, she returned with a career best effort to shake up Sacred Bridge in a good race at Cork and a strongly-run five furlongs on this stiff track should be her optimum conditions.
She’s drawn 14 giving Ben Coen options over where to race and looks a player for a yard who know what it takes to win handicaps at this meeting.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.