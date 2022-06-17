David Ord picks out our Lucky 15 for day four of Royal Ascot with every race live on ITV.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

TRAWLERMAN – 3.40 Royal Ascot

He’s been a work in progress but having might light of an opening mark of 93 at Chelmsford, TRAWLERMAN is fancied to follow-up in these deeper waters. John and Thady Gosden’s charge was having his first race since finishing sixth in the Sandown Classic trial of 2021, Alenqeur, Adayar et al, when beating U S S Michigan by half-a-length. He had a bit in hand, is only up five pounds, and remains completely unexposed.

INSPIRAL – 4.20 Royal Ascot

Connections have had to be patient but INSPIRAL can reward that by making a winning reappearance in the Coronation Stakes. Recent reports of her homework are encouraging, the Gosden team say she's now where she needs to be, and she was the best of these as a two-year-old. it’s exciting to think she looked sure to be even better at three and with the form of her Fillies’ Mile franked with second and third home, Prosperous Voyage and Cachet, finishing second and first in the 1000 Guineas, it’s good to have her back.

INVIGILATE – 5.00 Royal Ascot

She shaped well when second to the re-opposing Washraa on handicap debut at Nottingham and INVIGILATE is an interesting outsider in the Sandringham. Sir Michael Stoute’s charge is a full-sister to Expert Eye and looks to be crying out for this test – a strongly run, big field, mile. She’s three pounds better off for a length beating with her Colwick Park conqueror and is capable of a big run at a decent price. LADIES CHURCH – 6.10 Royal Ascot