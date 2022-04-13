Andrew Asquith has a Lucky 15 for Wednesday, which includes a strong fancy at the Craven meeting at Newmarket.

OBJECT – 1.50 Newmarket

Pocket The Profit is well in under a 6 lb penalty following his rout at Pontefract a couple of weeks ago, but this is a much tougher race and, though it is hard to rule out a horse with his profile, there are some other potentially well treated types in opposition. The one that stands out is the Martyn Meade-trained OBJECT, who won a six-furlong novice event on the July Course last season which has produced plenty of subsequent winners, and he looked well ahead of his mark when making all on nursery debut at Kempton on his final start. Object was very strong in the market that day and that authoritative success was backed up by the clock, while he also showed a good attitude to assert again when joined inside the final furlong. He looked leggy last season, but is a good-topped sort who promises to improve further, and is very much the type to make an even better three-year-old. The form of the yard is also encouraging and it is hard to think a BHA mark of 88 will prove his limit. Silvestre de Sousa can boast a 50% strike rate when teaming up with Meade and this prominent runner looks sure to make a bold bid.

SEZAAM – 2.15 Beverley

A big-field handicap which seems sure to be run at an honest gallop, and that should suit SEZAAM who is breaking from stall 2 and trying seven furlongs for the first time. He hinted at ability on his debut at York last season and did nothing but progress afterwards, winning a six-furlong novice event at Redcar on his next start and running at least as well in defeat over the same course and distance when last seen in October. Sezaam shaped like he was ready for a step up in trip on that occasion, pushed along from halfway before staying on at the same pace in the closing stages. He is out of a useful mare who won at up to a mile, so it is easy to see him progressing further this season over this sort of trip. An opening mark of 80 is fair enough, and Michael Dods enjoyed a nice winner at Newmarket on Tuesday, so clearly his horses are coming to hand early.

LAST ROYAL – 4.25 Cheltenham

LAST ROYAL is a brother to dual Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle and, while he clearly possesses plenty of ability, it has taken him longer than expected to open his account over hurdles following his debut success in a bumper in 2020. However, he opened his account in this sphere in emphatic fashion in a heavy-ground novice hurdle at Wincanton last month, and promises to progress even further now on his first foray into handicaps. Admittedly, his opposition at Wincanton was thin on the ground, but it was very hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory, proving in a totally different league to his rivals as he stretched 42 lengths clear. Last Royal encounters totally different conditions now, but his bumper win came on ground Timeform called good, while the step up to three miles for the first time should also help. This is a much deeper race, but a BHA mark of 122 doesn’t appear insurmountable by any means, and he is fully expected to build on his Wincanton success now.

ALDHAJA – 4.45 Newmarket

For an 0-85 handicap this race always has plenty of depth and there are several handicap debutants from big yards that will be plying their trade at a higher level come the end of the season. Some arrive having recently had a run on the all-weather, so there won't be any fitness worries surrounding them, and there is plenty to like about ALDHAJA’s chances. He only made his debut in February, but he was well backed and looked above average as he made a winning start at Southwell, always well positioned before being sent into the lead two furlongs out, finding extra once tackled approaching the final furlong. Aldhaja was unable to follow up under a penalty at Lingfield last time, but he ran well nonetheless, and time may tell that he bumped into a smart rival that day. He makes his first start on turf now, but that shouldn't prove an issue, and it will be a surprise if he doesn’t prove much better than a BHA mark of 82 in time.