We have a Lucky 15 for the latest round of the Racing League which takes place on the all-weather at Lingfield this evening.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

FFION - 5.10 Lingfield

David Loughnane's mare Ffion was thrown in at the deep end at Pontefract last month but she's had a break since that low-key effort in Listed company. She's a perfect 2-2 on Tapeta so it'll be interesting to see how she takes to the Polytrack surface here as she's only 4lb higher than when winning on her comeback at Chester in May. Stall five could prove ideal.

KISS N CUDDLE - 6.10 Lingfield

It might be a stretch to suggest Adam Kirby made his name winning handicaps like this around Lingfield, but you wouldn't chose many jockeys over him for a prominent-racer over seven furlongs at this track. Kiss N Cuddle is typically very sharp from the gates too and could easily get his own way out in front from stall four as there's not much pace on his inside. Catch me if you can?

THEY DON'T KNOW - 6.40 Lingfield

Sean Levey had a fine time of things on the first night of the Racing League at Doncaster and could be on target again here courtesy of Daryll Holland's consistent three-year-old They Don't Know. He's definitely capable of winning a race of this nature off his current mark based on Monday's agonising defeat at Kempton and he's got some experience around here too.

NEANDRA - 7.40 Lingfield