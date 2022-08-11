Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
RACING NEW - DELETE

Lucky 15 Tips for today: Lingfield Racing League selections for ITV Racing

By Sporting Life
08:42 · THU August 11, 2022

We have a Lucky 15 for the latest round of the Racing League which takes place on the all-weather at Lingfield this evening.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

FFION - 5.10 Lingfield

David Loughnane's mare Ffion was thrown in at the deep end at Pontefract last month but she's had a break since that low-key effort in Listed company. She's a perfect 2-2 on Tapeta so it'll be interesting to see how she takes to the Polytrack surface here as she's only 4lb higher than when winning on her comeback at Chester in May. Stall five could prove ideal.

High Stakes: The story of the Sunday Series

KISS N CUDDLE - 6.10 Lingfield

It might be a stretch to suggest Adam Kirby made his name winning handicaps like this around Lingfield, but you wouldn't chose many jockeys over him for a prominent-racer over seven furlongs at this track. Kiss N Cuddle is typically very sharp from the gates too and could easily get his own way out in front from stall four as there's not much pace on his inside. Catch me if you can?

DELETE CAPTION

THEY DON'T KNOW - 6.40 Lingfield

Sean Levey had a fine time of things on the first night of the Racing League at Doncaster and could be on target again here courtesy of Daryll Holland's consistent three-year-old They Don't Know. He's definitely capable of winning a race of this nature off his current mark based on Monday's agonising defeat at Kempton and he's got some experience around here too.

Listen to the Racing Podcast
Listen to the Racing Podcast as the team reflect on a trip to Ireland ahead of York

NEANDRA - 7.40 Lingfield

It's best left to Levey again in the mile and a half handicap with Andrew Balding's highly progressive Neandra the one to beat from the inside stall. He's been raised 8lb for a course and distance win last month but that six-length demolition smacked of a horse who had been let in very lightly for his handicap debut and it seems unlikely to be enough to scupper the follow-up plans.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING