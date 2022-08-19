We have a Lucky 15 for the latest ITV Racing action at York on Friday afternoon.

Friday LORD PROTECTOR – 1.50 York

He enjoyed no luck in running when fifth behind Forest Falcon at Goodwood last time and LORD PROTECTOR can make amends by landing the opener. Ralph Beckett’s charge never got racing room and was still beaten under four lengths in Sussex. He went through the race like a well handicapped horse and races from the same mark here. NOBLE STYLE – 3.00 York

He’s two from two and NOBLE STYLE can continue his rise through the ranks by landing the Gimcrack. Charlie Appleby’s charge looked Royal Ascot material when making a winning debut at the Berkshire track in May but was off the track until late July. He returned with a taking win in a Newmarket novice, beating Mill Stream who shaped like a non-stayer in the Acomb here on Wednesday. The selection gets weight from Royal Scotsman and can confirm his status as one of the leading juveniles in the UK by winning this. EMARAATY ANA – 3.35 York

He was second in the Nunthorpe last season and all the signs point to a bold show from EMARAATY ANA again. He’s slowly been coming to the boil after a winter trip to Meydan and there was a lot to like about his run in the July Cup last time. A strongly-run five furlongs here are his optimum conditions and he’ll have one heck of a gallop to chase in this. OPERATING – 5.20 York

Ryan Moore and the Gosden team won the finale in 2021 and can repeat the dose with OPERATING. He arrives here on a hat-trick and was very impressive when winning at Nottingham last time. He’s up eight pounds but that won’t stop a bold show and there’s plenty more to come from the well-bred son of War Front.

SATURDAY MIGHTY ULYSEES - 1.50 York

He was too good for Alflaila at Newmarket last time and the strong-travelling MIGHTY ULYSEES looks ready for this rise in class. Clearly he’s in good hands and capable of further progress and he’s drawn to take a lead form Marie’s Diamond which will suit. WILD CRUSADE - 2.25 York

Charlie Appleby has been farming the big three-year-old middle-distance handicaps this season and WILD CRUSADE can add the Sky Bet Melrose to his haul. He beat subsequent Goodwood winner Warren Point at Ascot last time and while nine pounds higher, it’s significant his trainer is already planning for a future in pattern races. EARL OF TYRONE - 3.35 York

He arrives here on a four-timer and EARL OF TYRONE looks to hold an outstanding chance in the Sky Bet Ebor. Paddy Twomey’s charge is officially three pounds well in on Saturday, has a high cruising speed, will sit handy and stays well. He’s already a Listed race winner and has everything you’re looking for in a modern Ebor horse. REGIONAL - 4.10 York