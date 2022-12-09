Sporting Life
Lucky 15 Tips for today: Friday selections for Southwell and Wolverhampton

By Sporting Life
14:48 · THU December 08, 2022

We have a Lucky 15 for Friday's action focusing on the all-weather meetings at Wolverhampton and Southwell.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

SIAM FOX - 2.30 Wolverhampton

The Timeform top-rated SIAM FOX looks to have pretty solid claims here, running off the same mark (80) as when third of 13 at 50/1 at Newcastle last month. He can build on that debut effort for the Kevin Frost yard as he remains totally unexposed on the all-weather tracks.

WAVERLEY STAR - 4.10 Wolverhampton

He's not one to set your clock by but WAVERLEY STAR has slipped back to an attractive mark and gave notice that his turn was near once more when fourth over this trip at Lingfield last month. That was one of his better all-weather efforts to this point and he's well drawn here for one who likes to race up with the pace.

TRIPLE JAYE - 5.15 Southwell

TRIPLE JAYE wasn't really herself in a couple of starts at Newcastle and Wolverhampton in September/October but she's clearly much better than that having won at Ayr the time before. She also struck gold when switched to Southwell last August so it's hoped this surface sparks here back to life on her return to action after a 60-day break.

CHIEF'S WILL - 6.45 Southwell

The penalised Ron O is a big threat if turning up in the same form as last week but a slowly-run race over the mile might not play to his strengths and he's worth opposing with CHIEF'S WILL who is one of the only confirmed front-runners in the field and has only gone up 1lb for his much-improved effort when beaten half a length into third at Lingfield when last seen. He's expected to be primed for this return to action and jockey Luke Morris won't need a second invitation to go out and try and dictate matters to suit his horse.

