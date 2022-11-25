We have a Lucky 15 for Friday's ITV3 action from Newbury in what may prove another profitable day for Dan Skelton.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

FRERE D’ARMES - 12.45 Newbury

This looks a very interesting novices’ handicap chase and Frere D’Armes appeals as being very well handicapped despite being 2 lb out of the weights. He was a two-time winner over hurdles, but surpassed anything he achieved in that sphere when making a winning start over fences at Kempton earlier this month, one of the main standouts of his performance being his accurate jumping. Frere D’Armes also showed a smart change of gear between the final two fences to effectively put the race to bed and a subsequent 8 lb rise in the weights may well underestimate him. He comes up against sterner opposition now, with several of these possessing plenty of potential, but he has always appealed as one that will make up into a better chaser and he looks a horse to keep on the right side.

NOCTE VOLATUS – 1.45 Doncaster

Nocte Volatus took very well to chasing last season, winning three of his four completed starts in this sphere, and remains a horse to be interested in moving forward. He proved himself well ahead of his mark when bolting up at Catterick in December last year and confirmed himself a very progressive sort when winning a handicap by eight and a half lengths over course and distance two starts later. Nocte Volatus was only narrowly denied in a useful handicap from a 3 lb lower mark at Sandown in March and is best not judged on his final start where a rare jumping lapse caused him to unseat his rider. He remains fairly treated on the pick of his form ahead of his return and it is worth remembering that he was set to win in handsome fashion on his return last year when tumbling at the last, so he clearly can go well when fresh, too.

NUMITOR – 2.30 Newbury

This looks open, but you can pick holes in a few, and Numitor appeals as a horse who has even more to offer over fences this season. He has taken his form to a new level since switching to this discipline, proving better than ever when winning a handicap at Doncaster in March by 20 lengths on his first try at this trip. Numitor displayed form on par with that effort when runner-up in a solid handicap at Haydock on his final start and he still looks fairly treated on his return to action from a 2 lb higher mark. He likes to race prominently if not make the running and, though he may face competition for the lead here, he should be well poised to strike when the race unfolds in the straight and there aren’t many downsides to this likeable chaser.

PROSCHEMA – 3.05 Newbury