A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip.

2022 Grand National Best Bets

WINTER FOG - 13:45 Aintree

The play here is to keep the progressive horses on side and, with that in mind, it is the Emmet Mullins-trained Winter Fog who makes plenty of appeal. He remains with just a maiden win to his name over hurdles, but he has taken his form to a new level since joining Mullins earlier in the season, finishing runner-up to a well-handicapped sort in a useful event at Leopardstown in December, before shaping better than the bare result in the Pertemps at the Cheltenham Festival last month. That race didn't pan out ideally for him, but he shaped as though ahead of his mark, making a smooth move into contention from the home turn, and staying on well to the line, outlining himself as a horse to be positive about. Winter Fog is just 1 lb higher now and has to be high on the shortlist.

NORTH LODGE - 14:25 Aintree

This looks a deep renewal of the Mersey Novices' Hurdle and Good Risk At All and Walking On Air remain open to significant improvement, but North Lodge has an equally progressive profile and he looks overpriced in the betting. He made a winning start in a heavy-ground novice hurdle over two miles at this course in December where the front three pulled well clear, and he took a big step forward when following up in a Grade 2 event over this trip at Cheltenham on his next start, running green once hitting the front but clearly relishing the extra distance. North Lodge appeared to be undone by a drop back in trip when beaten a head in second by Nells Son at Kelso last time, but he shaped like much the best prospect in the field, and he is fully expected to reverse that form now back up in distance and on these revised terms.

SHAN BLUE - 16:15 Aintree

Shan Blue was one of the best novice chasers around last season and he was in the process of pulverising his opposition when taking a heavy fall three out in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on his return to action in October. That fall resulted in an injury which kept him off the track for five months and he was ultimately disappointing on his return in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, still in contention four out but dropping away tamely from the home turn. Shan Blue was looked after once his chance had gone, though, and he looks very interesting now tackling much calmer waters. He has the potential to blow a handicap mark of 148 out of the water, and this track should suit him much better than Cheltenham, while it is also encouraging that his top yard feel he is ready to be turned out relatively quickly.