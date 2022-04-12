David Ord as a Lucky 15 for day one of the Newmarket Craven Meeting where a Shadwell blueblood is expected to shine.
He has race-fitness on his side and BERGERAC can make that count by taking this for the Kevin Ryan team.
After running over an inadequate five at Southwell, he produced a solid effort to finish third over six at Doncaster’s Lincoln Meeting. He’s now hovering only a pound above his last winning mark and the application of cheekpieces for the first time is an interesting move.
If they sharpen him up as hoped he looks a serious player here with the expectation he’ll track a forecast very strong pace.
With fellow 2000 Guineas entry New Science topping the weights and having had a brief winter campaign in Meydan, TACARIB BAY looks set to further strengthen Richard Hannon’s fine record in the Free Handicap.
The selection gets five pounds from his rival and showed plenty of potential at two, winning a Haydock maiden before being run down in the closing strides of the Horris Hill in the Newbury mud.
There were five months between those two races and there’s more to come from him at three with Marcus Tregoning’s Ribhi also respected, although he bolted on the way to an intended start here as a two-year-old and that is a slight concern.
He goes well here and while he’s a short price, MASTER OF THE SEAS deserves to be in the bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes.
Winner of the Craven at this meeting last spring and second in the 2000 Guineas, he missed a chunk of the season before returning with a solid third in the Joel Stakes here in September.
He was no match for Baaeed and co in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes afterwards but returns, following a gelding operation, in calmer waters and up in trip. He should prove too good for main rival Megallan.
He may never scale the heights his dam Taghrooda did but ISRAR is an interesting prospect for the Shadwell team this season.
The son of Muhraraar looks the sort to thrive with another winter on his back having shown plenty at two. He made a winning debut at Doncaster before finding Wind Your Neck in three-and-a-half lengths too good in soft ground at Salisbury.
He’s eight pounds better off with that rival here, will relish the extra two furlongs and can come out on top in a fascinating handicap.
