Ian Ogg has a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV4 action with selections from Kempton Park and Uttoxeter.

What is a Lucky 15? It’s one of those phrases you’re likely to hear during the Cheltenham Festival, so we thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

GENTLEMAN AT ARMS 2.25 Uttoxeter

There are all sorts in this race with chasers reverting to hurdles, some experienced runners and some on an upward curve. A fair few have questions to answer and they include GENTLEMAN AT ARMS who enjoyed a good novice season but has barely raised a gallop this season bar a solid run over fences at Leicester. That run suggests the ability remains and Gentleman At Arms returns from a break, having had a wind operation, with his stable in great form and races from a mark 7 lbs lower than he started the season and has conditions in his favour. He's a big price but has enough in his favour if the wind operation has worked the oracle. GALAHAD QUEST 2.40 Kempton

The fitting of cheekpieces saw GALAHAD QUEST return to winning form at Warwick and he can follow up from a 7 lb higher mark despite that being close to his career high. He's got plenty of experience for a relatively young horse and has more than held his own in similarly strong contests without finding enough to win a big pot. The Warwick race may not have been the strongest for the money but Galahad Quest travelled very sweetly in the headgear and will be a threat to all if it has the same effect. SECRET REPRIEVE 3.00 Uttoxeter

SECRET REPRIEVE won the Welsh National from a mark of 134 in January 2021 and in December of the same year, on his next start, finished a beaten favourite in the same contest with Iwilldoit the winner. They raced off level weights on that occasion but Iwilldoit has to concede lumps of weight to Secret Reprieve having won Warwick's Classic Chase this January on his first start since Chepstow. Secret Reprieve's last two runs suggest that he retains plenty of ability and that he needed a return to a marathon trip. He gets that here and with ground to suit he's worth siding with in a race in which those towards the bottom of the weights have a good record. IRON BRIDGE 3.35 Uttoxeter