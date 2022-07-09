We pick out our Lucky 15 for a hugely competitive day's action across some of the country's best racecourses on Saturday.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
LAASUDOOD was a silky-smooth winner on his handicap debut at Doncaster last month and looks up to defying a subsequent 7lb rise. Christophe Soumillon comes in for the ride with Jim Crowley required at Ascot and the son of War Front will love the prevailing conditions.
Richard Fahey's pride and joy PERFECT POWER has all the tools to cope with the challenge that the July Cup presents. A strong pace looks assured in this field and Christophe Soumillon could have the perfect draw in stall eight as he'll be able to keep an eye on the speed horses drawn low and high, with a view to who he tracks close home. He looked a cut above the rest of the three-year-olds in the Commonwealth Cup and can take full advantage of the weight he receives from the older horses.
WONDERFUL WORLD is clearly coming to the boil after undergoing wind surgery in the winter and gets another shot off a mark of 83 having gone down narrowly, albeit in a three-runner affair, at Windsor last month. He's versatile trip-wise but his two career wins have come at this six furlongs so a step back up seems to make a lot of sense around this sharp venue.
Harry and Roger Charlton's OUT FROM UNDER looks well placed in the last at Ascot. He's held his form well in strong handicaps at Haydock and Newmarket since winning his maiden on the Rowley Mile in mid-April and it's unlikely a 1lb rise for his latest near-miss will be enough to peg bag his progression.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.