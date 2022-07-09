We pick out our Lucky 15 for a hugely competitive day's action across some of the country's best racecourses on Saturday.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

LAASUDOOD - 2.40 Newmarket

LAASUDOOD was a silky-smooth winner on his handicap debut at Doncaster last month and looks up to defying a subsequent 7lb rise. Christophe Soumillon comes in for the ride with Jim Crowley required at Ascot and the son of War Front will love the prevailing conditions.

PERFECT POWER - 4.25 Newmarket

Richard Fahey's pride and joy PERFECT POWER has all the tools to cope with the challenge that the July Cup presents. A strong pace looks assured in this field and Christophe Soumillon could have the perfect draw in stall eight as he'll be able to keep an eye on the speed horses drawn low and high, with a view to who he tracks close home. He looked a cut above the rest of the three-year-olds in the Commonwealth Cup and can take full advantage of the weight he receives from the older horses.

WONDERFUL WORLD - 4.53 Chester

WONDERFUL WORLD is clearly coming to the boil after undergoing wind surgery in the winter and gets another shot off a mark of 83 having gone down narrowly, albeit in a three-runner affair, at Windsor last month. He's versatile trip-wise but his two career wins have come at this six furlongs so a step back up seems to make a lot of sense around this sharp venue.

OUT FROM UNDER - 5.10 Ascot