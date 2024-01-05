Lucinda Russell update on stable stars including Giovinco, Corach Rambler and Ahoy Senor

William Hill ambassador Lucinda Russell has provided an update on some of her stable stars, with the novice chaser Giovinco set to drop back in trip.
The well-regarded seven-year-old was pulled-up in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase won by French star Il Est Francais at Kempton on Boxing Day, a race that potentially came too soon for him according to the trainer, and a trip to Sandown or Cheltenham over two and a half miles on Trials Day will now be considered.
"In hindsight, we might have made a bit of an error running Giovinco quite as quickly as we did at Kempton," Russell told William Hill.
"There was no hiding place and the rate the French horse went just put our lad out of his comfort zone a touch. It all just happened a bit quick at this stage of his career but we’re not giving up on him.
"I’d quite like to run him before Cheltenham and I do wonder if a step back in trip might be the answer. So, with that in mind, there’s the two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase on Trials Day which he could go to or to Sandown for the Scilly Isles in early February. I don’t see going back in trip as a problem to him and I wouldn’t rule out us going down that route at Cheltenham either."
The Kinross-based Russell also reflected on the Cheltenham Festival entries made for Ahoy Senor and Corach Rambler earlier this week.
She said: "Corach Rambler is in flying form and he seems very well in himself. He’ll go straight to the Gold Cup and we’ll look to get a racecourse gallop into him before that like we did last year.
"Everyone knows how much I love him and it would be very special if he could be competitive in another Grand National. Over Christmas we watched back the race last year and it was amazing how much he loved it and well he jumped. That is the main target and, while I don’t like to call the Gold Cup a prep, that’s sort of what we’re treating it as.
"He’ll have to carry so much weight in the Ultima and we just feel the Gold Cup will be a better race for him. It would be amazing if he could run well in that which would set him up perfectly for Aintree.
"Ahoy Senor is in great form and has fully recovered from his sore heel after Newbury. We’ve sorted that out and he’s been doing really well at home since. The aim looks the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham and, if we don’t go there, we’ll look at the Denman Chase at Newbury – a track we know he goes well at. The race at Lingfield [Fleur De Lys Chase] could have been an option but I’m not keen on running him on very heavy ground.
"Providing one of those races goes well, it will most likely be the Gold Cup next. He has got an entry in the Ryanair and we could look at that, but I’d be leaning towards the Gold Cup at this stage.
"I also wanted to give Apple Away a mention. She’s a bit of a dark horse and I’m quietly confident she might run quite well in the Brown Advisory. She’ll head to Warwick next weekend and I’ve been really happy with her at home since her last run."
