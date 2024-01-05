Lucinda Russell update on stable stars including Giovinco, Corach Rambler and Ahoy Senor

William Hill ambassador Lucinda Russell has provided an update on some of her stable stars, with the novice chaser Giovinco set to drop back in trip.

The well-regarded seven-year-old was pulled-up in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase won by French star Il Est Francais at Kempton on Boxing Day, a race that potentially came too soon for him according to the trainer, and a trip to Sandown or Cheltenham over two and a half miles on Trials Day will now be considered. "In hindsight, we might have made a bit of an error running Giovinco quite as quickly as we did at Kempton," Russell told William Hill. "There was no hiding place and the rate the French horse went just put our lad out of his comfort zone a touch. It all just happened a bit quick at this stage of his career but we’re not giving up on him. "I’d quite like to run him before Cheltenham and I do wonder if a step back in trip might be the answer. So, with that in mind, there’s the two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase on Trials Day which he could go to or to Sandown for the Scilly Isles in early February. I don’t see going back in trip as a problem to him and I wouldn’t rule out us going down that route at Cheltenham either." The Kinross-based Russell also reflected on the Cheltenham Festival entries made for Ahoy Senor and Corach Rambler earlier this week.

Corach Rambler jumps to the front in the Grand National