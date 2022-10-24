The eight-year-old was three times a winner last season, taking novice chases at Aintree and Cheltenham before landing the Grade Three Ultima Handicap Chase at the latter track on his final run of the campaign.

The gelding is likely to step down to two and a half miles for his opening gambit, after which he will be aimed at the Coral Gold Cup over three miles and two furlongs.

“Corach Rambler is an intended runner at Carlisle on Sunday, he will go there if the ground is suitable,” said Russell’s partner and assistant, Peter Scudamore.

“Form there, it will be the Coral Gold Cup (formerly the Ladbrokes Trophy) at Newbury.”

Corach Rambler could cross paths with Millers Bank, winner of the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree last season and a faller at the first in the Old Roan on his seasonal debut back at the Liverpool track on Sunday.

Bear Ghylls, Nicky Martin’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle fourth, is set for his chasing debut, with Nick Kent putting forward Erne River, an eyecatching winner of two novice chases last year who then came unstuck in the Manifesto.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Beauport also runs over fences for the first time, with Michael Scudamore’s Upton Road and Donald McCain’s talented Minella Drama all present on the list of entries.