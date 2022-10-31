Winner of last season’s Mildmay Novices’ Chase, Ahoy Senor was sent off the 11/10 favourite, but raced freely and his jumping was far from perfect.

The seven-year-old was last of the five runners, some 40 lengths behind runaway winner Bravemansgame, whom he had beaten at Aintree’s Grand National meeting in the past two seasons.

A return to Aintree for the Many Clouds Chase on December 3 is on the agenda for the gelding.

“Ahoy Senor is absolutely fine, but of course we will check him and keep an eye on him,” said Russell. “He was too fresh and his jumping got him into trouble.

"It is what it is. We just have to get ready now for the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree."

She added: “Bravemansgame was very impressive. I thought he looked fantastic and Paul Nicholls has done a great job. I’m just sorry it wasn’t our horse that was fighting out the finish with him, but these things happen and we look forward to the next rematch."