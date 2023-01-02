Luccia is set to take on the boys with her name one of 11 to appear in the list of entries for the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.

The unbeaten five-year-old has already tasted Listed success at the Esher track when winning a bumper there last March and added a further victory at that level when making an impressive hurdling debut at Newbury in November. She now steps up to Grade One action looking to enhance trainer Nicky Henderson’s fine record in the race and follow up Constitution Hill’s impressive triumph for Seven Barrows 12 months ago. Authorised Speed has a course and distance win to his name and the Champion Bumper fifth looks a real classy operator for Gary Moore, while Tahmuras is two from two over obstacles and looks to give Paul Nicholls a third Grade One success in as many weeks.