Nell Gwyn analysis: Timeform verdict

Eight of the eleven runners in the Nell Gwyn hold an entry in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, but only the favourite Love Is You at two had run to the level required to land an average running of this and there was nothing in the outcome of the race, with half a dozen still in with a chance a furlong out, to suggest the form is anything better than that of an average running.

The field lacked a standout on looks as well.

The winner Sacred, well forward, had come up short four times in Pattern company at two, but a step up to seven furlongs and a tongue strap first time may have enabled her to find some improvement in seeing off two unbeaten fillies.

Saffron Beach, one of the better types, looked sharp for her return as well and had no obvious excuses after being keen.

Love Is You has a bit about her physically as well. However, she lacked a change of pace when asked and left the firm impression she needs to go back to a mile. She's the most likely of the first three to step up on this next time.