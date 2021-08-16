The multiple Group One-winning four-year-old was reported by France Galop to have been scratched after developing a temperature.

It is the second year running the Classic heroine has missed the ParisLongchamp showpiece, after being ruled out 12 months ago due to heavy ground.

France Galop said in a statement on Saturday evening: “The filly Love has been declared non-runner with a vet’s certificate after she developed a temperature during Saturday afternoon.”

Love had been due to be ridden by Frankie Dettori, with Ryan Moore aboard Snowfall and Yutaka Take partnering Broome.