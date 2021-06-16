Prince of Wales's Stakes report: Love makes all

Love made the perfect return to action with a brave victory from the front in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Love, who was having her first start for 10 months, was sent off the 11/10 favourite after the withdrawal of Lord North earlier in the day on account of the fast ground. There had been plenty of discussion before the race as to where the pace was going to come from, but Ryan Moore didn't hesitate in sending Love straight to the front once the stalls opened. The challengers loomed up on her outside in the straight, but Love kept finding to repel them all one by one, passing the post with three quarters of a length to spare over Audarya, who also ran a cracker on her first appearance since winning the Breeders' Cup Filly And Mare Turf at Keeneland in November. Love's stablemate Armory was the same distance back in third. It was a fourth Group 1 victory in succession for Love, who had shown herself to be the dominant three-year-old filly in training last season with wins in the 1000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks. Her reappearance this season had been delayed due to the wet weather in Ireland, but she looked a picture in the paddock and her connections will be hoping that this puts her spot on for more Group 1 assignments this summer.

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore Love reaction It was a fourth victory in the Prince of Wales's Stakes for trainer Aidan O'Brien, who was understandably delighted to see his star filly back in winning action. "It was her first run of the year so we had to be very cautious with her,” O’Brien said. “Ryan gave her a beautiful ride, she’ll come on a lot from the run, we’d obviously have preferred to have had a run (before). First time over a mile and a quarter and we were over the moon with her. She’s very genuine, very brave. “We knew that her head was out and down and looking at Ryan’s body language, he hadn’t gone for everything, he was trying to let her win and give her as easy a time as he could. “I’m delighted that the lads decided to do this and wait until the ground came right, that was a lovely place to start, in Royal Ascot, there’s nowhere better." Ryan Moore was also looking forward to the year ahead after winning this race for the second time following Highland Reel's victory four years earlier. "It was her first run since last August and she beat a Breeders’ Cup winner," Moore added. "I’m sure she’ll improve, but I’m delighted with her today. “I’m sure she’ll come on for the run, she’s a very honest filly with a lot of ability, hopefully she’ll come on for it as the year goes on."

Love made a winning return at Royal Ascot

ANALYSIS This prestigious contest was dealt a morning blow when last year’s winner Lord North was taken out on account of the fast ground, leaving LOVE, Armory and Breeders’ Cup winner Audarya as the clear form picks – unsurprisingly that trio fought out the finish. Love was brilliant as a three-year-old, winning the 1000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks in three runs, but she hadn’t been seen for 300 days and the 10-furlong trip was a new test, while this was also the first time she’d taken on the colts. Last year she did everything easily, her combined winning distance from her three victories adding up to 18 and a quarter lengths, but this was a win that showcased her versatility and tenacity as much as anything else. With no other obvious pace in the race Ryan Moore kept things simple and made the running on the daughter of Galileo, another new thing for Aidan O’Brien’s filly, and she was never headed despite the strongest of challenges from Audarya on her outside. This was the seasonal reappearance for James Fanshawe’s filly, as well, but she is proven over the 10 furlongs and looked as though she might have the measure of the winner at the furlong pole, but Love dug in bravely to see her off in the run to the line, where three quarters of a length separated the front two.

