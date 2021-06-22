Love in fine fettle after Royal Ascot 2021 with loads of options in front of her

Last year’s 1000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks winner had been off the track for 300 days, but proved without any doubt she retains all her ability.

In beating James Fanshawe’s dual Group One heroine Audarya and stablemate Armory at Royal Ascot, Love was setting herself up for what Aidan O’Brien will be hoping is another lucrative campaign.

“Love is good. We’re happy with her,” said O’Brien.

“Obviously she’s done very little since Wednesday, she’s only back cantering again now, but we’re very happy with her.

“To do that after a long break, we were delighted. She hadn’t had a run since the Yorkshire Oaks so we were delighted.

“Anything over 10 furlongs or a mile and a half is her all over. She’s in the mix for all those types of races now, anything over that trip.

“It’s great to have her started again and now we can look at all those races.”