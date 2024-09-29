Los Angeles to head Aidan O’Brien’s Arc de Triomphe team

Los Angeles is set to lead the Ballydoyle assault on next Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – with Auguste Rodin also poised to be left in the race in case conditions at ParisLongchamp are quick.

Aidan O’Brien has won Europe’s richest middle-distance prize twice in the past with Dylan Thomas (2007) and Found (2016) and joining this year’s Irish Derby winner on the team sheet are Coronation Cup winner Luxembourg and last year’s St Leger hero Continuous. However, O’Brien is keen to also give himself the option of adding Auguste Rodin to his squad of runners. The six-time Group One winner is scheduled to bow out and head to stud after running in the Japan Cup later in the autumn, but a trip to France could serve as the ideal tune-up for his swansong if his favoured quick ground appears in the going description.

🗣️ "We'll keep him there just in case."



🗣️ "She's an unusually talented filly."



Aidan O'Brien on...



🏆 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe plans

🇫🇷 Kyprios to the Prix du Cadran

⭐️ Lake Victoria@Ballydoyle | @coolmorestud pic.twitter.com/MQg1TECeUs — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 29, 2024