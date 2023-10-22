Los Angeles stars for Ballydoyle in Criterium de Saint-Cloud

Christophe Soumillon’s mount benefitted from coming up the stands side rail to see off the Joseph O’Brien-trained Islandsinthestream and claim Group One glory over 10 furlongs at odds of 67/10.

The winner’s stablemate Illinois was a close-up third under Ryan Moore after being sent off the 19/10 joint-favourite alongside Islandsinthestream.

“He’s a very big horse and you would imagine he’s going to be a better horse next year,” said O’Brien of the Camelot colt on Sky Sports Racing.

“We felt the experience would do him good here and Christophe said he picked up very well.

“He said he wasn’t changing his legs throughout the race, so that’s why he was a little bit worried, so obviously he’s very babyish. But he said when he did get him to change his legs, he really picked up for him.

“I’d say Joseph’s horse is a good colt and Ryan’s horse has run a stormer as well, so they are obviously good colts.

“I asked Christophe how good could he be and he said he could be a Classic horse, so it’s something to look forward to.

“He said he could get a mile and a half, so that’s good. He’d only had one run before this, so it’s all very promising and good experience.”