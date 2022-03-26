Defending champion Lord North and Japanese runner Panthalassa shared the spoils after a dead-heat was called at the end of a thrilling renewal of the Dubai Turf at Meydan.

John and Thady Gosden’s Lord North was a decisive winner of the nine-furlong Group One 12 months ago – readily accounting for Vin De Garde by three lengths. A year on it was much tighter between the pair, with both involved in a pulsating three-way finish. Panthalassa, whose trainer Yoshito Yahagi had already saddled Bathrat Leon to win the Godolphin Mile and Stay Foolish to land the Dubai Gold Cup, made much of the running under Yutaka Yoshida – and looked likely to hold on racing inside the final furlong. But Dettori refused to give in aboard Lord North, who answered his every call, while Vin De Garde lunged late and almost joined the pair on the line. After checking the photo, the judge was unable to split split Panthalassa and Lord North and announced a dead-heat, with Vin De Garde narrowly behind in third.

