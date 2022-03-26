Defending champion Lord North and Japanese runner Panthalassa shared the spoils after a dead-heat was called at the end of a thrilling renewal of the Dubai Turf at Meydan.
John and Thady Gosden’s Lord North was a decisive winner of the nine-furlong Group One 12 months ago – readily accounting for Vin De Garde by three lengths.
A year on it was much tighter between the pair, with both involved in a pulsating three-way finish.
Panthalassa, whose trainer Yoshito Yahagi had already saddled Bathrat Leon to win the Godolphin Mile and Stay Foolish to land the Dubai Gold Cup, made much of the running under Yutaka Yoshida – and looked likely to hold on racing inside the final furlong.
But Dettori refused to give in aboard Lord North, who answered his every call, while Vin De Garde lunged late and almost joined the pair on the line.
After checking the photo, the judge was unable to split split Panthalassa and Lord North and announced a dead-heat, with Vin De Garde narrowly behind in third.
John Gosden said: “We were fortunate as we got ourselves in a Japanese sandwich, but this horse is so tough.
“The whole idea of giving him a peep down the road at Lingfield was that it could be the perfect prep. He’s a bit of a veteran now, but I was thrilled with our boy how he managed to get back just in time.
“We will take him home, but in theory the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes will be the next target.”
Dettori was relieved after the victory, saying: “A stride after the line I was third, so to be involved in the winner’s photo I was delighted. To get a dead-heat is great.
“The horse nearly died last year and just to get him back is an achievement. To get him to run like that is even better.
“I’m delighted we’ve defended our crown, even if we’ve had to share it!”
Yahagi said of Panthalassa: “I wasn’t worried about his draw because he’s always a good starter. He didn’t get as far clear as he can and we’ve had a lot of luck tonight.
“I’m really proud to help put Japan on the world stage and this horse will go to Royal Ascot for the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.