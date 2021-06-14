Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Lord North pulls clear in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes
Lord North pulls clear in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes

Royal Ascot preview: Lord North and Love clash

By Sporting Life
11:07 · MON June 14, 2021

Lord North and Love will meet in a mouth-watering renewal of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

John and Thady Gosden’s Lord North was an easy winner of the Group One 12 months ago – and while he failed to reproduce that level of form in three subsequent outings last season, he was back to his best when winning the Dubai Turf in March.

Having his first run for 140 days, Lord North blitzed the opposition at Meydan, looking in a different league to some classy rivals.

The reappearance of Love adds plenty of spice to Wednesday’s race. Aidan O’Brien’s Galileo filly went through her Classic season unbeaten, winning the 1000 Guineas by more than four lengths, the Oaks by nine and the Yorkshire Oaks by five.

Sign up with Betfair by clicking the image

O’Brien has been waiting for quicker ground to take the wraps off her this season, and now gets his wish.

Ballydoyle also field a very strong second string in Armory, impressive in the Huxley Stakes at Chester. Ryan Moore rides Love, with Seamie Heffernan on Armory.

James Fanshawe’s Breeders’ Cup winner Audarya is another filly set to run for the first time this season, with William Buick in the plate.

Sir Michael Stoute has called on the services of Colin Keane to ride Sangarius – while William Haggas relies on My Oberon rather than Addeybb, who would have preferred much softer ground and is the only absentee from the initial eight confirmations.

David Simcock’s veteran Desert Encounter completes the field.

Timeform Race Passes offer

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content