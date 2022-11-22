Sporting Life
Trainer Neil Mulholland
Lord Accord poised to give good account in Coral Gold Cup

By Ashley Iveson
17:11 · TUE November 22, 2022

Neil Mulholland feels the in-form Lord Accord has plenty in his favour ahead of Saturday’s Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Third over hurdles at Worcester in September, the seven-year-old got back on the winning trail at Cheltenham last month before finding only Frodon too strong in the Badger Beer at Wincanton.

Lord Accord was 11 lengths clear of the remainder that day and with good ground to suit, and just 10st 4lb on his back ahead of Thursday’s declarations, he ticks a few boxes for what is one of the most competitive handicaps of the season.

Get Stuck In: EP4 | David Pipe, Joe Tizzard and Patrick Mullins & Coral Gold Cup Preview

Mulholland said: “The plan is to run him on Saturday. He’s been running well and had a good run behind Frodon the other day, so fingers crossed.

“The good ground will suit him, so hopefully the ground will stay at is and it will be fine.

“He went up 3lb for finishing second to Frodon, which is fine. Fingers crossed he can remain competitive and we’ll go from there.

“Richie (McLernon) gets on well with him and all going well he’ll be on board again.”

Lord Accord is a 12/1 shot with the race sponsors for Newbury’s weekend feature, with Lucinda Russell’s Corach Rambler heading the market at 5/1.

Lord Accord in action
Matt Brocklebank has tipped Lord Accord at 33/1 antepost

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

