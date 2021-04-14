Leopardstown Wednesday review: Lope Y Fernandez books Lockinge trip

The four-year-old was twice a winner in his juvenile season, claiming the Group Three Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh and placing twice behind Godolphin’s champion two-year-old Pinatubo.

Success as a three-year-old was elusive, however, as the bay gamely plied his trade in Ireland, England, France and America and was unable to bring home a triumph.

A move to slightly less exalted company left him the 4-6 favourite at Leopardstown, an estimation he readily justified when cruising to a five-and-a-half-length win under Seamie Heffernan.

“Last year we messed around with his trip a good bit,” trainer Aidan O’Brien explained. “We didn’t learn what it was until the end at the Breeders Cup.

“He’s a miler and you take your time with him. He’s at his best when he’s able to quicken and likes nice ground. We’re thinking about going to the Lockinge with him, then possibly the Queen Anne Stakes.”

Running gallantly in second was Ado McGuinness’ consistent Saltonstall, with 50-1 chance Koolasice coming home in third place for Leigh Roche and Ross O’Sullivan.