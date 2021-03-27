Richard Fahey column: Doncaster Lincoln meeting thoughts

Our columnist is looking forward to Spirit Dancer's return to action at Doncaster on Sunday. Check out his thoughts on the full team.

We’ve had a great winter – in fact it’s probably the best start to a year that we’ve ever had. The horses have been running well and we’re top of the trainers’ table which is nice! It’s just great to go into the new turf season with the yard in good nick and we’re really looking forward to it. 8.00 Wolverhampton – Katelli

He’s been a little unlucky on his last two starts and he just needs that to change. Tony Hamilton felt he just got to the front too soon when second two starts ago and pulled up a bit on him. He has the ability to win a race like this and is in great order. 8.30 Wolverhampton – Corndavon Lad

A very disappointing horse. We’re dropping him back to sprinting here. He doesn’t work like a sprinter at home but we’ve tried everything else. He’s well handicapped on his best form but needs to start showing something now.

SUNDAY 1.20 Doncaster - Fancy Footings

He’s in great order, looks a picture and arrives here fit and in form having gone close at Southwell last time. He just needs a bit of luck. 3.05 Doncaster - Spirit Dancer

He’s one I’ve always liked and he’s wintered very well. He was a backward horse who was always going to get better with age. He’s drawn 15 here which isn’t ideal and he might just need it a tad but I’m really like how he’s coming together this spring after a gelding operation too. 4.50 Doncaster - Alben Spirit

He’s in great order and has his chance in what is a wide-open race. The ground should be fine for him and he’s been pleasing us. 4.50 Doncaster - George Bowen