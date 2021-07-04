Racing news: Lonsdale Cup could feature on De Bromhead radar for Lismore

Formerly based in Britain with Sir Mark Prescott, the Zoffany filly provided Champion Hurdle, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead with big-race success on the Flat when striking Group Three gold at Sandown in May.

The Knockeen handler nominated the Prix du Cadran as a potential end-of-season target in the immediate aftermath and subsequently elected to give the four-year-old some downtime before bringing her back for a late summer and autumn campaign.

De Bromhead confirmed the Lonsdale Cup at York’s Ebor Festival is a potential comeback target.

He said: “She went on a bit of a break and she’s just back in. We’re aiming somewhere probably towards the mid to end of August.

“There’s a couple of options here (in Ireland), but there’s also the Lonsdale Cup (at York).

“Something like that (Prix du Cadran) could be an option later in the year.”