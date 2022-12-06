There's a stellar cast list for Wednesday’s LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship and Graham Cunningham shares his thoughts on the Happy Valley card.

Daring dozen head into the Valley with IJC pride at stake

Get Stuck In: EP6 | Harry Skelton & Latest Cheltenham Going Update

Five exceptional riders from home and abroad, four previous winners, two outstanding female riders in opposition for the first time and one World’s Best Jockey in waiting. That’s the stellar cast list for Wednesday’s LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship and the stage is set for the sort of party night that Happy Valley is famous for. Vincent Ho, Mickael Barzalona, Lyle Hewitson, Tom Marquand and Matt Chadwick are the international fivesome; Hugh Bowman, Ryan Moore, Zac Purton and Silvestre de Sousa are the past winners; Hollie Doyle and Jamie Kah are the female stars; and James McDonald is the WBJ apparent after a stellar season in Australia and Europe. Four intricate handicaps over a notoriously tricky track will decide who wears the IJC crown for 2022 and Sky Sports Racing will capture all the action from noon onwards so let’s hope the following points prove profitable as HKIR week moves into overdrive.

12.10: LONGINES IJC (1st LEG)

Vincent Ho

A low draw is helpful but not essential over the one-turn 1000m at the Valley and it’s genuinely difficult to rule any of the twelve runners out for this Class 4 dash. Purton has drawn 1 on the unexposed Supreme Lucky and it looks like the market is expecting a big step forward from his encouraging Sha Tin debut, while Bowman is in 3 on the consistent Forte and de Sousa will take back from 9 on the late-running Oversubscribed. In truth, this looks really tough but Vincent can coax another good run from HANDSOME REBEL. HK’s newest handler Jamie Richards opened his account when this gelding skipped clear of Class 5 rivals in October. Two Class 4 defeats have followed but Handsome Rebel has done enough to suggest he’s comfortable in this grade and should be in the mix at a decent price again. Find out more here regarding the Hong Kong International Races 12.40: IJC (2nd LEG) All sorts of options here but an in-form horse with a low draw is never a bad starting point over the turning 1650m at the Valley and old rivals Sunny Delight, Win Win Fighter and Spicy Grill all fill the bill having finished 1-2-3 here two weeks ago. Sunny Delight broke his HK duck at the 21st attempt in decisive style that night but has a 7lb hike to contend with now, while the reliable Spicy Grill had to wait for a run and can do better here with the excellent Marquand at the controls. However, a small each way play on WIN WIN FIGHTER could be the way to go here. Mickael Barzalona’s name on the racecard won’t get the Valley Tote wheels turning like some bigger name riders but Francis Lui’s gelding is back on a very fair mark and a 6lb pull with Sunny Delight gives him every chance of turning the tables here. 1.40: IJC (3rd LEG)