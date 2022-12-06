There's a stellar cast list for Wednesday’s LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship and Graham Cunningham shares his thoughts on the Happy Valley card.
Five exceptional riders from home and abroad, four previous winners, two outstanding female riders in opposition for the first time and one World’s Best Jockey in waiting.
That’s the stellar cast list for Wednesday’s LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship and the stage is set for the sort of party night that Happy Valley is famous for.
Vincent Ho, Mickael Barzalona, Lyle Hewitson, Tom Marquand and Matt Chadwick are the international fivesome; Hugh Bowman, Ryan Moore, Zac Purton and Silvestre de Sousa are the past winners; Hollie Doyle and Jamie Kah are the female stars; and James McDonald is the WBJ apparent after a stellar season in Australia and Europe.
Four intricate handicaps over a notoriously tricky track will decide who wears the IJC crown for 2022 and Sky Sports Racing will capture all the action from noon onwards so let’s hope the following points prove profitable as HKIR week moves into overdrive.
A low draw is helpful but not essential over the one-turn 1000m at the Valley and it’s genuinely difficult to rule any of the twelve runners out for this Class 4 dash.
Purton has drawn 1 on the unexposed Supreme Lucky and it looks like the market is expecting a big step forward from his encouraging Sha Tin debut, while Bowman is in 3 on the consistent Forte and de Sousa will take back from 9 on the late-running Oversubscribed.
In truth, this looks really tough but Vincent can coax another good run from HANDSOME REBEL. HK’s newest handler Jamie Richards opened his account when this gelding skipped clear of Class 5 rivals in October. Two Class 4 defeats have followed but Handsome Rebel has done enough to suggest he’s comfortable in this grade and should be in the mix at a decent price again.
All sorts of options here but an in-form horse with a low draw is never a bad starting point over the turning 1650m at the Valley and old rivals Sunny Delight, Win Win Fighter and Spicy Grill all fill the bill having finished 1-2-3 here two weeks ago.
Sunny Delight broke his HK duck at the 21st attempt in decisive style that night but has a 7lb hike to contend with now, while the reliable Spicy Grill had to wait for a run and can do better here with the excellent Marquand at the controls.
However, a small each way play on WIN WIN FIGHTER could be the way to go here. Mickael Barzalona’s name on the racecard won’t get the Valley Tote wheels turning like some bigger name riders but Francis Lui’s gelding is back on a very fair mark and a 6lb pull with Sunny Delight gives him every chance of turning the tables here.
This is a fiendishly complex handicap puzzle and anyone wishing to solve it needs a lot of things to go right.
The draw hasn’t been kind to the likeable Storm Legend and SDS will have to be bang on his game from stall 12 but the two inside gates are 22-56 combined over 1650m in recent years and RISING FROM ASHES – who’s run well despite tough trips in his last two starts – gives Doyle a good chance to add to her strong IJC record if she gets a smooth trip on the inner.
Purton and PACKING FAMOUS are the other pair to note. Danny Shum’s gelding lines up in fine form after two excellent Valley seconds, beaten narrowly both times, and the fact that the champion takes the reins for the first time this season suggests there might just be a little more to come.
It’s easy to like the upwardly mobile profile of Gold Marquis judged on the way he settled matters over course and distance last month but less easy to back him with confidence when you note that the last 73 horses to jump from gate 12 over 1200m on the A course have all been turned over.
Old foes Douglas Whyte and Purton have been brought together by the jockey ballot and Xponential looks a strong chance with the Aussie for the first time after a narrow defeat here on his latest start.
ADIOS probably did a bit too much too early last time and is lightly raced enough to suggest he can give SDS a good spin from just off the pace, while NAMJONG SINGS might fly under the radar if the early betting moves are any guide but is very much one for the short list under that man Barza judged on his fine second behind the highly progressive Excellent Peers three weeks ago.
12.10: Handsome Rebel (EW)
12.40: Win Win Fighter (EW)
1.40: Rising From Ashes/Packing Famous
2.10: Adios/Namjong Sings
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.