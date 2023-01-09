Longhouse Poet could run in the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle as Martin Brassil plots a route back to the Randox Grand National on April 15.

The nine-year-old was pulled up on his reappearance at Punchestown in November, but returned to form in style at Christmas, keeping on well to land the O’Kelly Brothers Demolition Hurdle at Limerick. Now Brassil looks poised to keep his charge over hurdles for his next outing and will head to Gowran Park on January 26 for the Grade Two contest over three miles. The Galmoy Hurdle is the support act to the Thyestes Chase and it is somewhat fitting that Longhouse Poet will be back at Gowran exactly 12 months on from announcing himself as a Grand National contender when landing the feature handicap chase.

Subsequently sent off 12/1 for the Aintree showpiece in 2022, the son of Yeats took well to unique challenge of the National course and was still in the running, disputing the lead, at the second-last before falling away late on to eventually finish sixth. And Brassil, who won the Grand National with Numbersixvalverde in 2006, is eyeing up another crack at the Liverpool marathon with his stable star in the spring. “I’ll probably run him in the Galmoy Hurdle on January 26,” said Brassil. “If everything is going well, we hope to get him back there (Aintree). If you have a horse with the profile of one of those National horses, it seems the obvious thing to do. “He might have a run over fences before the National, but it will probably be the Galmoy Hurdle next.”

Add horses to your My Stable tracker