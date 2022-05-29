Ryan Moore teamed up with Joseph O'Brien to win Sunday's St Mark's Basilica Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp on Above The Curve.
The daughter of American Pharoah was sent off the well-backed 11/10 favourite and was given a prominent ride in the 10-furlong Group One, sent forward from the outside stall (seven) to sit just behind front-running Blue Wings from the outset.
Moore got a little lower in the saddle turning into the false straight but recent Cheshire Oaks runner-up Above The Curve responded in kind, going through the gears to the hit the front and pull a couple of lengths clear.
Main market rival Place Du Carrousel (11/4) ran on well from the back of the field but it was too late, Above The Curve passing the post with a length to spare and prompting Paddy Power and Betfair to cut her odds from 8/1 to 6/1 for the Ribblesdale Stakes (12 furlongs) at Royal Ascot next month. However, it emerged she will most likely be seen next in the Group One Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on June 26.
"She’s a lovely filly who is still learning, and the steady pace didn’t suit her. She was a bit idle,” said Moore, who like all jockeys at the Paris track was sporting a black armband as a mark of respect for Lester Piggott.
“She’s a big scopey girl and still has a lot of potential, with more to come.
“She’s well balanced with a nice turn of foot. She stayed a mile and three at Chester and I think a strongly run 10 (furlongs) will be ideal for her."
Hermine Bastide, representing sponsors and owners Coolmore, added: “She has entries in all the big fillies’ races including the Prix de Royallieu and the Prix de Diane, but her next race is likely to be the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh."
