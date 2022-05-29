The daughter of American Pharoah was sent off the well-backed 11/10 favourite and was given a prominent ride in the 10-furlong Group One, sent forward from the outside stall (seven) to sit just behind front-running Blue Wings from the outset.

Moore got a little lower in the saddle turning into the false straight but recent Cheshire Oaks runner-up Above The Curve responded in kind, going through the gears to the hit the front and pull a couple of lengths clear.

Main market rival Place Du Carrousel (11/4) ran on well from the back of the field but it was too late, Above The Curve passing the post with a length to spare and prompting Paddy Power and Betfair to cut her odds from 8/1 to 6/1 for the Ribblesdale Stakes (12 furlongs) at Royal Ascot next month. However, it emerged she will most likely be seen next in the Group One Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on June 26.