Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Thoughts Of June (right) wins the Cheshire Oaks
Above The Curve finishes second at Chester

Longchamp Sunday preview: What the trainers say

By Sporting Life
16:41 · SAT May 28, 2022

Check out the view from connections ahead of Sunday's big-race action at ParisLongchamp.

St Mark’s Basilica Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary preview

Prosperous Voyage is a late withdrawal from the St Mark’s Basilica Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, having encountered travel issues on her journey to France.

The daughter of Zoffany has had this Group One contest as her target ever since outrunning odds of 33-1 to finish second in the 1000 Guineas and the way the filly was staying on strongly in that Rowley Mile Classic suggested the step up 10 furlongs would suit well.

However, complications at Dover have meant the filly and Ralph Beckett’s travelling staff are stranded at the port town, with Beckett confirming to PA Media that it would be unfair to ask Prosperous Voyage to continue her journey to Paris. Prosperous Voyage was the 2/1 market leader and her absence throws the contest wide open.

Wild Beauty battles to victory
Wild Beauty battles to victory

Charlie Appleby seeks a second success in the race following that of Sobetsu in 2017, as he saddles Wild Beauty for Godolphin.

The Fred Darling winner, a daughter of Frankel, has a bit to find with Prosperous Voyage on her Guineas run, where she finished nine and a half lengths behind the winner. The mount of William Buick, she similarly tackles this trip for the first time.

Jean-Claude Rouget saddles Sippinsoda, a War Front filly who is unbeaten in three starts and started her second-season campaign with success in the three-runner Prix des Pouliches at Lyon Parilly over a mile and three furlongs. She will lock horns again with the Edouard Montfort-trained Blue Wings, who was three-quarters of a length behind her.

Christophe Soumillon will bid to ride the winner for a fifth time as he partners the Christophe Lerner-trained Queen Trezy, who was runner-up in the Group Three contest at Saint-Cloud last time, while Andre Fabre will bid to win the race for a ninth time, saddling Group Three Prix Cleopatre winner Place Du Carrousel.

Rounding out the field is the Above The Curve, who has been rerouted from the Cazoo Oaks in favour of this lesser trip.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained American Pharoah filly was a beaten favourite in the Listed Cheshire Oaks on her third career start, but her trainer feels the likely soft ground will not be to her detriment.

He said: “It looks quite a good race and it is not a big field. Hopefully she has a live chance of being placed. We will see how we go from there, but it looks the right spot for her. I think the conditions should suit her OK and we have been happy with her since Chester. We are hoping for a good run.”

"Competing in the Premier League with Third Division money." | Racing Education | Buying The Dream

Five runners in Prix d'Ispahan

Five go to post for the other Group One on the card, the Prix d’Ispahan.

In a race that features Champion Stakes hero Sealiway, British hopes are represented by the Ed Walker-trained Dreamloper, winner of the Dahlia Stakes at the Newmarket Guineas meeting.

“It is a big ask to go and take on the colts in a Group One, but it is a nice stepping stone between the Dahlia and the Pretty Polly (at the Curragh),” said Walker. "We’ve been very pleased with her and we were very happy with the Newmarket run, she saw it out well – we’re looking forward to it.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING