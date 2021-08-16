Perfect start for Appleby

Charlie Appleby made the perfect start to Arc weekend when favourite Manobo led home a one-two for the stable in the Qatar Prix Chaudenay.

Now unbeaten in four starts, the son of Sea The Stars swept to the front approaching the furlong marker and after drifting to the far rail, was driven out by James Doyle to fend off the renewed challenge of stablemate Kemari.

Andre Fabre's Tides Of War was close-up in third.

It's a huge weekend for the Moulton Paddocks handler who runs both Adayar and Hurricane Lane in Sunday's feature.

Sky Bet cut the winner to 8/1 from 14s for the Long Distance Cup on QIPCO British Champions Day, Betfair and Paddy Power are 10s from the same price.