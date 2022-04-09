Our man in France Jason Kiely marks your card for Sunday's action at ParisLongchamp as Sealiway returns in the Group Two Prix d’Harcourt.
Following a steady build-up across Paris in recent weeks, the French flat season bursts into top gear this Sunday at ParisLongchamp. The hallowed turf of France’s premier Hippodrome plays host to eight high-class contests worth over €400,000, including the Gr.2 Prix d’Harcourt featuring Qipco Champion Stakes winner Sealiway, who makes his domestic return to action. Our man in France Jason Kiely dissects the feature and sheds some light on the supporting races on a fantastic card.
A gallant display of courage when winning last seasons Gr.1 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot saw Sealiway confirmed as one of the leading stayers on the planet. Switched to the care of Chantilly-based trainer Francis-Henri Graffard at the beginning of the year, the 123-rated four-year-old bids to get back to winning ways in Sunday’s Gr.2 Prix d’Harcourt (16.00) following a lacklustre display in the Saudi Cup back in February.
A race that has gone the way of star names such as Ghaiyyath, Al Kazeem and Trueshan’s sire Planteur in recent years, the Prix d’Harcourt sees a niche field of six go to post for the 2,000m (1m2F) contest.
Sunday’s feature is likely to be played out between the trio of Gr.1 scorers Mare Australis, Skalleti and Sealiway, with the latter making the most appeal for this contest, especially on his return to ParisLongchamp. Sealiway’s trainer Francis-Henri Graffard has been in exceptional form in recent weeks, with stable stars The Revenant and Malaveth already signing their respective first successes of the season. Drawn in stall two and with jockey Mickael Barzalona back aboard, Sealiway should be ideally placed to take a lead from likely pacesetter Mr De Pourceaugnac, the second string of trainer Andre Fabre. In what looks like a potentially tactical affair, Sealiway’s tendency to be ridden just behind the pace should prove advantageous, similarly to how he was ridden when finishing second behind St Marks Basilica in the Gr.1 Prix de Jockey Club. If returning to form after his Saudi flop, the son of Galiway should add a fifth success to his glowing CV. Having finished fifth behind Torquator Tasso last season, Sealiway is perceived by many as a leading contender for this years Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and now a four-year-old, he could start off his domestic campaign on the right foot this Sunday.
Although both Gr.1 course winners, Sealiway’s main dangers Mare Australis and Skalleti will need to answer numerous questions before landing Sunday’s Prix d’Harcourt. Trained by Andre Fabre, Mare Australis looked to have the world at his feet when landing the Gr.1 Prix Ganay last May but has not seen a racecourse since, due to a substantial ankle injury. The least experienced of the field, the five-year-old has scored on three of his six career start but has tended to need his first run back after a break. Habitually ridden close to the pace and in such a select field, jockey Olivier Peslier could be at pains to settle Mare Australis, but he is trained by Andre Fabre (won this with Cloth Of Stars in 2017), therefore it is impossible to write off the colts chances of a winning return.
Last year’s winner Skaletti tends to run best fresh, so it is concerning that the Jerome Reynier-trained gelding was defeated by some inferior rivals on last month’s return to action. Now a seven-year-old, it is possible that the son of Kendargent now needs a first run as he gets older and although he may reverse the placings with the re-opposing Hurricane Dream, it is hard to see Skaletti getting better of Sealiway in this contest.
It looks a tough ask on paper with likes of Dreamflight and the unbeaten Caracal declared, but could ten-length maiden scorer Tumbler plunder the Gr.3 Prix La Force (16.25) on only his second career start? His trainer Carlos Laffon-Parias seem to think so! The Chantilly-based trainer is in scorching form of late, with five of his last nine runners successful and although he is pitched in at the deep end, there is a strong chance that Tumble could ameliorate those figures. The son of Kingman is homebred and owned by the Wertheimer brothers, who have taken this contest since 2019 and comes from the line of their electric French Guineas winner, Falco. Tumbler faces five rivals this weekend and considering the manner of his maiden victory, the three-year-old should have little trouble stepping up to 1,800m (1m1f). Despite running green that day, jockey Maxime Guyon was able to manoeuvre Tumbler’s huge frame through to lead at the top of the straight, with the colt bounding to a clear success under only hands and heels riding. Holding entries in both the French Guineas and Derby, he could be a colt to follow through the season, especially if passing this stern assignment.
For the fillies honing classic ambitions, the Gr.3 Prix Vanteux (14.50) should set some organisation amongst the pecking order. The 1,800m contest is regularly used as a steppingstone to Gr.1 glory and with eight blue-blooded fillies heading to post, competition will be fierce. The most experienced of the field and already a Listed scorer, the Pia & Joachim Brandt-trained Hot Queen can be used as a benchmark here. The daughter of Recorder made a successful return to action at Saint-Cloud last month, and on that run, she holds the measure of rivals Indian Wish, Know Thyself and Inishnee. However, the dangers could come from some of the lesser experienced fillies in the field. Singforthemoment looked smart when taking a Listed contest on only her second start at the back end of last season, but the form of that race is yet to be franked and coming from the Ferland stable, she may need the run. Tonka took some fair scalps last month at Bordeaux and is now unbeaten in two starts. The manner of that success suggested that a step up in trip will suit, along with the switch to ParisLongchamp and the daughter of Nathaniel could be the value angle of the field.
The opening contest on the card is a maiden reserved to three-year-old colts and geldings who have never ran. Contested over 2,100m, the Prix Juigne (12.58) has housed some decent colt in the past and amongst the eight declared for this year’s event, there are some stout pedigrees.
The Freddy Head-trained Azureus, a Geroge Strawbridge owned and bred son of Invincible Spirit boasts perhaps the strongest page. The three-year-old is a half-brother to three individual Gr.1 winners in Call The Wind, We Are and With You. Although he holds no big-race entries, it could be worth following Azureus based purely on his classy origins.
The Listed Prix Zarkava (16.35) sees the return to action of top-class fillies Ebaiyra and Grand Glory. The Gr.1 winner Grand Glory sees a racecourse for the first time since being sold for a whopping €2,500,000 last December, but the six-year-old may need the benefit of a first run nowadays, according to her trainer Gianluca Bietolini and a watching brief is advised.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.