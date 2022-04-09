Our man in France Jason Kiely marks your card for Sunday's action at ParisLongchamp as Sealiway returns in the Group Two Prix d’Harcourt.

ParisLongchamp bursts into action Following a steady build-up across Paris in recent weeks, the French flat season bursts into top gear this Sunday at ParisLongchamp. The hallowed turf of France’s premier Hippodrome plays host to eight high-class contests worth over €400,000, including the Gr.2 Prix d’Harcourt featuring Qipco Champion Stakes winner Sealiway, who makes his domestic return to action. Our man in France Jason Kiely dissects the feature and sheds some light on the supporting races on a fantastic card. Sealiway star of the show A gallant display of courage when winning last seasons Gr.1 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot saw Sealiway confirmed as one of the leading stayers on the planet. Switched to the care of Chantilly-based trainer Francis-Henri Graffard at the beginning of the year, the 123-rated four-year-old bids to get back to winning ways in Sunday’s Gr.2 Prix d’Harcourt (16.00) following a lacklustre display in the Saudi Cup back in February. A race that has gone the way of star names such as Ghaiyyath, Al Kazeem and Trueshan’s sire Planteur in recent years, the Prix d’Harcourt sees a niche field of six go to post for the 2,000m (1m2F) contest. Sunday’s feature is likely to be played out between the trio of Gr.1 scorers Mare Australis, Skalleti and Sealiway, with the latter making the most appeal for this contest, especially on his return to ParisLongchamp. Sealiway’s trainer Francis-Henri Graffard has been in exceptional form in recent weeks, with stable stars The Revenant and Malaveth already signing their respective first successes of the season. Drawn in stall two and with jockey Mickael Barzalona back aboard, Sealiway should be ideally placed to take a lead from likely pacesetter Mr De Pourceaugnac, the second string of trainer Andre Fabre. In what looks like a potentially tactical affair, Sealiway’s tendency to be ridden just behind the pace should prove advantageous, similarly to how he was ridden when finishing second behind St Marks Basilica in the Gr.1 Prix de Jockey Club. If returning to form after his Saudi flop, the son of Galiway should add a fifth success to his glowing CV. Having finished fifth behind Torquator Tasso last season, Sealiway is perceived by many as a leading contender for this years Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and now a four-year-old, he could start off his domestic campaign on the right foot this Sunday.

Sealiway (second right) battles to victory in the QIPCO Champion Stakes

Questions to answer Although both Gr.1 course winners, Sealiway’s main dangers Mare Australis and Skalleti will need to answer numerous questions before landing Sunday’s Prix d’Harcourt. Trained by Andre Fabre, Mare Australis looked to have the world at his feet when landing the Gr.1 Prix Ganay last May but has not seen a racecourse since, due to a substantial ankle injury. The least experienced of the field, the five-year-old has scored on three of his six career start but has tended to need his first run back after a break. Habitually ridden close to the pace and in such a select field, jockey Olivier Peslier could be at pains to settle Mare Australis, but he is trained by Andre Fabre (won this with Cloth Of Stars in 2017), therefore it is impossible to write off the colts chances of a winning return. Last year’s winner Skaletti tends to run best fresh, so it is concerning that the Jerome Reynier-trained gelding was defeated by some inferior rivals on last month’s return to action. Now a seven-year-old, it is possible that the son of Kendargent now needs a first run as he gets older and although he may reverse the placings with the re-opposing Hurricane Dream, it is hard to see Skaletti getting better of Sealiway in this contest. Could Tumbler step up? It looks a tough ask on paper with likes of Dreamflight and the unbeaten Caracal declared, but could ten-length maiden scorer Tumbler plunder the Gr.3 Prix La Force (16.25) on only his second career start? His trainer Carlos Laffon-Parias seem to think so! The Chantilly-based trainer is in scorching form of late, with five of his last nine runners successful and although he is pitched in at the deep end, there is a strong chance that Tumble could ameliorate those figures. The son of Kingman is homebred and owned by the Wertheimer brothers, who have taken this contest since 2019 and comes from the line of their electric French Guineas winner, Falco. Tumbler faces five rivals this weekend and considering the manner of his maiden victory, the three-year-old should have little trouble stepping up to 1,800m (1m1f). Despite running green that day, jockey Maxime Guyon was able to manoeuvre Tumbler’s huge frame through to lead at the top of the straight, with the colt bounding to a clear success under only hands and heels riding. Holding entries in both the French Guineas and Derby, he could be a colt to follow through the season, especially if passing this stern assignment.

Skalleti (the grey) runs at Longchamp on Sunday