The Matthew Smith-trained eight-year-old was making his seasonal comeback in the race having last run at Auteuil in May.

Ronald Pump finished second behind the unbeaten Honeysuckle in last year’s Hatton’s Grace, an outcome that materialised again as the mare won the race for a third consecutive season and Ronald Pump came home the runner-up once more.

“We were delighted with him, he ran a cracker and we were very happy,” Smith said. “Honeysuckle is phenomenal, she is unreal so we were over the moon with our horse – we’d said before that if he could finish second to her then we’d be delighted.”