Connections of Not So Sleepy are keen to swerve another clash with exciting prospect Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle and could instead head to the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

Attempting to land the Fighting Fifth Hurdle for a second successive year after dead-heating last term, Not So Sleepy was third to Nicky Henderson’s Champion Hurdle favourite, some 14 and a half lengths behind. Trainer Hughie Morrison was satisfied with the 10-year-old’s display, although questioned the wisdom of taking on the impressive winner again. “I think he ran near his best and we know that when the ground is near good, they can get away from him,” said Morrison.

“It happened in the Champion Hurdle and it happens when it is good to soft, bordering on sticky. He doesn’t have that kick, but he stayed on well “If Constitution Hill had not been there, we would have ridden the race differently and would have gone very close. We just needed the ground to be a bit softer. “This time we were happy to take a lead, as if he (Constitution Hill) was as good as everybody said he was going to be – which he was – we didn’t want to take him on head-to-head and give the horse a very hard time.” Epatante shared the laurels with Not So Sleepy in the race last year, yet was beaten 12 lengths by her stablemate this time. Morrison feels Constitution Hill, who was making a belated seasonal bow, having not run since trouncing Jonbon in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, is the real deal. He added: “He does look very impressive. It was a quick enough time, perhaps only two or three seconds quicker than last year on soft ground. Visually he was very impressive. He did the same thing at Cheltenham. “In a big field, against other horses who’ll take him on earlier, will he be found out? That is the only ‘if’ at the moment. He looked very fit on Saturday.” With Henderson’s star set to run in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day, the East Ilsley handler will head elsewhere with Not So Sleepy, with a trip to Ascot on December 17 a potential destination. “I think probably the Christmas Hurdle is out of the question,” he added. “Who will take on Constitution Hill?