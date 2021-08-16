BUZZ - NR

Trainer: Nicky Henderson Form: 1252-1 Declared a non-runner after suffering gallops injury...

CHAMP

Trainer: Nicky Henderson Form: F1/2P- Fascinating contender here, not least as he’s one of three possible runners for trainer Nicky Henderson. Beat Minella Indo in extraordinary fashion at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival but restricted to just two outings in open chase company last season, a respectable second at Newbury followed by a complete no-show (PU) in the Gold Cup. Not seen hurdling since novice days in 2018/19 season but he’s clearly struggled with niggly problems and could be much happier in this sphere. Unquestionably has the class to figure prominently if fit to go.

LISNAGAR OSCAR

Trainer: Rebecca Curtis Form: 2F8-35 Surprise winner (50/1) of the 2020 Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham and never really kicked on - in fact, he's yet to win another race. Is still capable of producing a decent level of form but disappointing at Newbury last month (lost a shoe in the race) and has it to do in order to turn the tables on a few rivals reopposing from that race, not to mention the likes of Buzz, Champ and Thyme Hill.

ON THE BLIND SIDE

Trainer: Nicky Henderson Form: 1365-2 Third possible runner for the Henderson team and he wouldn’t be simply making up the numbers having posted a useful effort when second to Thomas Darby in the Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month. Has gone well fresh in the past before so perhaps not much to work on fitness-wise, though he has some fair chase form around this course from a couple of seasons ago and wouldn’t be without a chance of hitting the frame again.

PAISLEY PARK

Trainer: Emma Lavelle Form: 13P-33 All-conquering staying hurdler three seasons back and reminded everyone of his obvious talent when getting up in the final strides to beat Thyme Hill in this event last December. Went on to be third in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham but not in the same form in three subsequent starts and the fitting of cheekpieces appeared to have a negative impact when third behind Thomas Darby and On The Blind Side at Newbury. Has a perfect (2-2) record here, but clearly needs a revival and looks hard to trust at present.

RONALD PUMP

Trainer: Matthew Smith Form: F2-352 Went through the grades before finishing second to Lisnagar Oscar in the 2020 Stayers’ Hurdle and has proved that effort no fluke on a number of occasions since, including when second (albeit beaten eight lengths) to Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace on his seasonal comeback last month. Not far off the best of these on Timeform ratings and definitely worth respect if coming here rather than being pointed towards alternative engagement at Leopardstown over Christmas.

THIRD WIND

Trainer: Hughie Morrison Form: 5251P- Was race-fit when a well-held fifth to Paisley Park in this event 12 months ago and although he subsequently won Haydock’s Rendlesham Hurdle, beating Lisnagar Oscar three-quarters of a length, he was last seen pulling up behind Thyme Hill et all when 18/1 for Aintree’s Grade One Liverpool Hurdle. He’ll need a significant career best to emerge on top here and that does look unlikely on his first start of the season.

THOMAS DARBY

Trainer: Olly Murphy Form: 303-41 Seemingly benefitted from the way the race unfolded at Newbury, coming from near the back to win with something to spare after the last, but no doubt the fitting of a tongue-tie helped him finish his race much better than when only fourth on his seasonal return at Wetherby, and there could be more to come from the lightly-raced eight-year-old. Ran twice at Ascot over hurdles, winning a good handicap and beaten a head on the other occasion, so plenty to like about his claims.

THYME HILL

Trainer: Philip Hobbs Form: /121-5 Top-class staying novice and quickly established himself as the leading British horse in this division last term, winning at Newbury, going down narrowly to Paisley Park here, before signing off with a neck victory at Aintree – having had to miss the Cheltenham Festival. Decision to take him to France for a big pot last month back-fired rather as he was beaten a long way so does have a question to answer now, but no surprise to see him straight back on track given he’s probably fitter for the outing and still only a seven-year-old.