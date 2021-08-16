When & where 2.25 Ascot, Berkshire
First prize: £59,797.50
TV: ITV4 & Sky Sports Racing (415)
Racecard: Runners, form & FREE video replay
Odds: Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Form: 1252-1
Odds: 7/4
Graduated from handicap level last season when second at a big price in the Grade One over two and a half miles at Aintree in April and he took that level of improvement back to the Flat when winning the Cesarewitch at Newmarket in early-October. Back jumping last month, winning the Coral Hurdle over the extended two miles, three furlongs here at Ascot, and while untried at three miles, there's every reason to believe he’ll stay. If he progresses again for the new trip then he should take plenty of beating.
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Form: F1/2P-
Odds: 5/1
Fascinating contender here, not least as he’s one of three possible runners for trainer Nicky Henderson. Beat Minella Indo in extraordinary fashion at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival but restricted to just two outings in open chase company last season, a respectable second at Newbury followed by a complete no-show (PU) in the Gold Cup. Not seen hurdling since novice days in 2018/19 season but he’s clearly struggled with niggly problems and could be much happier in this sphere. Unquestionably has the class to figure prominently if fit to go.
Trainer: Evan Williams
Form: 482-21
Odds: 25/1
Eight-year-old who has held his form extremely well since switching back to timber at the start of last season and arguably never better than when winning strong handicap over extended three miles at Haydock last month. Punching above his weight here, though, and trainer has revealed they’re more likely to wait for the Relkeel Hurdle anyway.
Trainer: Rebecca Curtis
Form: 2F8-35
Odds: 25/1
Surprise winner (50/1) of the 2020 Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham and never really kicked on - in fact, he's yet to win another race. Is still capable of producing a decent level of form but disappointing at Newbury last month (lost a shoe in the race) and has it to do in order to turn the tables on a few rivals reopposing from that race, not to mention the likes of Buzz, Champ and Thyme Hill.
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Form: 1365-2
Odds: 12/1
Third possible runner for the Henderson team and he wouldn’t be simply making up the numbers having posted a useful effort when second to Thomas Darby in the Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last month. Has gone well fresh in the past before so perhaps not much to work on fitness-wise, though he has some fair chase form around this course from a couple of seasons ago and wouldn’t be without a chance of hitting the frame again.
Trainer: Emma Lavelle
Form: 13P-33
Odds: 8/1
All-conquering staying hurdler three seasons back and reminded everyone of his obvious talent when getting up in the final strides to beat Thyme Hill in this event last December. Went on to be third in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham but not in the same form in three subsequent starts and the fitting of cheekpieces appeared to have a negative impact when third behind Thomas Darby and On The Blind Side at Newbury. Has a perfect (2-2) record here, but clearly needs a revival and looks hard to trust at present.
Trainer: Matthew Smith
Form: F2-352
Odds: 8/1
Went through the grades before finishing second to Lisnagar Oscar in the 2020 Stayers’ Hurdle and has proved that effort no fluke on a number of occasions since, including when second (albeit beaten eight lengths) to Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace on his seasonal comeback last month. Not far off the best of these on Timeform ratings and definitely worth respect if coming here rather than being pointed towards alternative engagement at Leopardstown over Christmas.
Trainer: Hughie Morrison
Form: 5251P-
Odds: 25/1
Was race-fit when a well-held fifth to Paisley Park in this event 12 months ago and although he subsequently won Haydock’s Rendlesham Hurdle, beating Lisnagar Oscar three-quarters of a length, he was last seen pulling up behind Thyme Hill et all when 18/1 for Aintree’s Grade One Liverpool Hurdle. He’ll need a significant career best to emerge on top here and that does look unlikely on his first start of the season.
Trainer: Olly Murphy
Form: 303-41
Odds: 8/1
Seemingly benefitted from the way the race unfolded at Newbury, coming from near the back to win with something to spare after the last, but no doubt the fitting of a tongue-tie helped him finish his race much better than when only fourth on his seasonal return at Wetherby, and there could be more to come from the lightly-raced eight-year-old. Ran twice at Ascot over hurdles, winning a good handicap and beaten a head on the other occasion, so plenty to like about his claims.
Trainer: Philip Hobbs
Form: /121-5
Odds: 11/4
Top-class staying novice and quickly established himself as the leading British horse in this division last term, winning at Newbury, going down narrowly to Paisley Park here, before signing off with a neck victory at Aintree – having had to miss the Cheltenham Festival. Decision to take him to France for a big pot last month back-fired rather as he was beaten a long way so does have a question to answer now, but no surprise to see him straight back on track given he’s probably fitter for the outing and still only a seven-year-old.
Thyme Hill has a question hanging over him now after what happened in France and while he could easily blow them away if back on song, there are others to consider. Buzz is the right favourite despite trying three miles for the first time, but it's hard to imagine he'll be any shorter than the current 7/4 come the day and at this stage 8/1 chance THOMAS DARBY offers the best each-way value.
Plenty of horses have done the Newbury-Ascot double down the years and Olly Murphy's representative has always looked capable of scaling such heights. The first-time tongue-tie worn last month helped him finish his race off in great style and he'll be a tough rival for anything if arriving in similar form this weekend.
