Emma Lavelle’s gelding has become a constant in the upper echelons of the staying hurdle division and has eight graded victories to his name.

The winner of the 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, he has also landed two Long Walk Hurdles at Ascot, two Cleeve Hurdles at Cheltenham and a Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

The latter race is where he is likely to kick off his season, after which he will tread a familiar path to Ascot and then Cheltenham as his campaign progresses.

After landing the Cleeve Hurdle last season the horse went on to contest the Stayers’ Hurdle and came home third, the same spot he filled in 2020 but on this occasion getting even closer to dual winner Flooring Porter.