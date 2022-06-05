Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Lone Eagle wins at Goodwood
Lone Eagle wins at Goodwood

Lone Eagle in contention for Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot

By Sporting Life
13:41 · SUN June 05, 2022

Martyn Meade has reported Lone Eagle in fine form following his Goodwood reappearance and is looking forward to running the four-year-old at Royal Ascot, providing conditions do not get too quick.

The son of Galileo finished a neck second in the Irish Derby last summer before picking up an injury in the King George at Ascot, which meant he was sat on the sidelines for the remainder of his three-year-old season.

He returned from a 301-day layoff to finish third behind Third Realm at Goodwood in the Tapster Stakes last month and although a touch disappointed the colt was unable to pick up the victory, Meade admits he did not have Lone Eagle fully wound up for his reappearance.

He said: “He’s really good, he’s come out of the race at Goodwood really well. Obviously I was a bit disappointed he didn’t actually win the race, but I hadn’t overdone him at home.

“Coming back from injury we were very conscious of that, so he was sort of going into that race not exactly absolutely tuned to the minute. I was quite pleased with the way he ran and he just basically needed it really.

“It’s onwards and upwards from there. He’s come back and is in fighting form, there’s been no reoccurrence of any of his issues.

“We could run him at Ascot in something like the Hardwicke Stakes maybe. It would work if the ground was good, but we wouldn’t run him if it was firm.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING